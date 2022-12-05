LINCOLN, N.D. (KXNET) — Lincoln is located just outside of Bismarck and approximately 4,000 people live there.

It’s home to many small businesses such as bars, restaurants, repair shops, and more.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Don Hawkinson, the owner of Lincoln Fitness to talk more about his business.

At the fitness center, there are weights, treadmills, and much more equipment for anyone to use.

Memberships start at $39, and the fitness center also offers classes. It’s open 24 hours a day and open for anyone with a membership to enjoy.

And with the holidays and New Year around the corner, Hawkinson said that he’s already seen an increase in numbers at the gym.

“We’ve seen a few people starting their resolutions early. It pays to have some goals in mind, and I think if you can get a jump start on those goals a month early, that puts you ahead of the game a little bit,” said Hawkinson.

For more information on Lincoln Fitness and its rates, visit their website.