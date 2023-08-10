BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With technology playing a bigger role in society day by day, it’s becoming more and more important to learn about it.

KX News brings you more from a camp helping kids get ahead of the game.

“I think that every kid should get a chance to try something like this,” camp attendee Arabella Archambault said.

80 middle schoolers were doing just that — getting the chance to try something new at Bismarck State College’s GenCyber Camp. This is the camp’s second year, and, thanks to a grant, it’s completely free.

“I’ve never really learned about computers, I’ve never really taken apart computers, or had any kind of sort of thing I have done with computers,” said, Presley Levey, a camp attendee. “I decided, ‘I’m going to try out this camp, see what it’s like.'”

According to organizers, the camp focuses on increasing awareness about cybersecurity and how much it plays a role in our everyday lives. Additionally, it helps introduce students to careers within the field that they may be interested in pursuing after high school.

“I think that it would be cool to work with computers all the time, and I always like going in-depth with different types of computers,” Archambault continued. “I just think that I would like to do that as a job too, and definitely this camp is making me consider it a lot more.”

Camp assistants say that an introduction to technology at an early age can give them a head start for their future.

“If they feel like they like it, it’s something that they can continue to improve on in high school and come to college and come to me, and be so far ahead of the game, you know? So, the introduction is the most important part,” said Michael Selburg, a camp assistant and IT instructor at Turtle Mountain Community College.

The camp wraps up on August 11, but if your kids are interested in getting involved in something similar, you can check out coding clubs by clicking the link here.