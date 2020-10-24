Genesis in Williston hosting coat drive through October to support three different organizations

With summer officially out, and winter coming in full steam ahead, a new family-owned business is making sure no one goes without a coat.

Now until the end of the month, Genesis in Williston is asking for new and lightly worn jackets of any size.

When it’s all said and done, the collections will be distributed between the Salvation Army, the Family Crisis Center, and Wise Penny.

The manager of the shop tells us, as the new business in the community, they want people to know that they’re willing to help in any way, shape, or form.

“It’s something that the owners Miranda and Lenny wanted to do for so long and since we relaunched as a new company at the beginning of this year and everything that’s going on in the world, I think it’s great for our company to give back to the community.” Store Manager Keiona Trimmer said.

Trimmer says if you donate, you’ll receive a 10 dollar coupon to purchase a jacket in the store.

