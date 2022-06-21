MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Territory Air Museum has a unique item on display, but for a limited time.

The museum has the Messerschmitt Me-109 until mid-July. The aircraft is a German World War II fighter plane and is visiting from the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Oregon.

The museum director says she hopes to educate the public on aviation history with the aircraft and artifacts in the museum.



“This is something that you don’t see very often, especially here in the United States, it being a German airplane. So it’s important to learn about both sides of the history,” said Jenna Grindberg. “So we’ve got American airplanes, and then this one being German, you can see both sides of the story here.”

The Dakota Territory Air Museum is open every day from now to mid-October. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission fees are $5 for 6- to 17-year-olds, $10 for adults and $20 for families, which are considered parents and their immediate children under 18. Children five and under get in free.