BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Tastes of Christmas by the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC is a winter event promising a festive atmosphere to get people in the spirit of the holidays.

Guests can network while enjoying the food and drinks and even learn more about what’s to come in the area.

Organizers say there will be plenty of local vendors on-hand, sharing their holiday favorites.

And it will be a good opportunity to see what’s new in the community by checking out what the holidays have in store, especially among our smaller businesses.

Maggie Byrd, from the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, says “Essentially each table, we have 12 total, there are about one-four samples our guests can try. And they’re all holiday-inspired, so it will be pretty cool.”

The event takes place this Thursday, December 1 at Bismarck State College. Everyone is welcome. $50 for the public, $25 for members.

Spots are limited, so if you want to go, sign up now by clicking here.