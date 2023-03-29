BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s not hard to start your own garden, but it’s even easier when the seeds are free.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, April 4, from 3-6 p.m. on the main floor of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, you can get a free packet of seeds.

These seeds will be great for the upcoming growing season.

There will be an assortment of vegetables, herbs, flowers, and everything in between.

The packets will be limited, so you should get to the library before they are gone.