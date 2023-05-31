BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is announcing its 2023 Summer Reading Challenge — and this one is for readers of all ages!

This challenge is a bit different from previous years. Instead of receiving individual prizes, those who participate will get the opportunity to help out a non-profit. The library has chosen five local non-profits that readers can then vote on, and the amount you read decides how many votes you can put forward. The non-profit with the most votes at the end of the event will get a donation from the library.

Readers can earn votes in two ways. You can log how many minutes you’ve read by using the Beanstack app, or you can earn in-person votes by attending any library program this summer.

“This is the first time we have done the pay it forward theme,” said the library’s Head of Youth Services, Traci Juhala. “Because our theme for this summer reading program was ‘All Together Now’, we decided we should do something that is community-minded and community-focused.”

To kick off the summer reading program, the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will be holding a used book sale on Friday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the building’s Meeting Room A. There will also be a range of different activities for kids to participate in.