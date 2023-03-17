NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traditional indigenous foods are well-adapted to local climates and serve an important role in traditional meals. They can also be nutritious with local fruits, vegetables, and meat readily available for the area.

Now, the USDA wants to promote that through the program: Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative.

USDA is partnering with tribal-serving organizations on projects to re-imagine federal food and agriculture programs from an indigenous perspective. The federal government is providing a comprehensive list of handbooks for our tribal communities. Some include transitioning from cattle to bison, and how to save your seeds in a traditional way.

This is to promote indigenous agriculture, which has been around for thousands of years.

“The Biden/Harris Administration has called on us to strengthen our commitment to Indian Country. USDA has taken that call to heart, as we look at new opportunities to build a platform of trust and respect,” says Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

USDA also has a list of traditional recipes for everyone to try and safe foraging practices you can experience throughout the country, including here in the Upper Midwest.

To check out some recipes, programs and handbooks for yourself, click here.