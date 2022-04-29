MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Want to get moving for a good cause?

An organization that provides cleft lip and palate surgeries for children is hosting its annual benefit walk on Saturday.

Facial deformities can affect swallowing, communication, and confidence.

The organization was founded by Emily Stephens 11 years ago during her senior year at Minot State University while she was studying to become a speech pathologist.

She became passionate about improving the quality of life for people suffering from facial deformities.

Stephens says the money raised goes to Operation Smile, which sends teams and surgeons to perform facial surgeries in underdeveloped countries.

The department hopes to raise enough money to fund 20 surgeries during the event.

“Over the past 11 years that the walks have been happening annually, we’ve been able to fund around 260 surgeries, which is really huge. And I just think that it’s really important to send the message to give back. We all have our gifts and our talents, and it’s just important to give back” said Stevens.

The walk will be held in the MSU dome at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and is open to anyone who is willing to share a smile.