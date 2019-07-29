Get nostalgic at Roller Skate Rink night

Roller Skate Rink night is a part of the July celebration hosted by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation and co-sponsored by the BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby League.

It’s free fun for all ages.









This Wednesday is the last night to lace up those skates and get rollin’.

There are music, prizes, and skating games. Grab some friends and bring your roller skates or blades to this event.

No skate rentals are available.

Skate time is from 6 – 8 pm at the VFW Sports Center – Rink 1, 1200 N Washington St.

The Bismarck Parks and Rec said Roller Skate Rink night will most likely return next summer when the ice is out of those spaces. They will be putting ice in the arenas soon in preparation for winter activities.

