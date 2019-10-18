Get ready for a scare: Haunted Forest opens for year 2

It’s that time of year when some people actually like to be spooked.



If you’re one of those people, we’ve got the perfect place for you.

Friday, October 17 is opening day at The Haunted Forest.



Tours start at 8 pm and will run until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays this weekend and next, and possibly the weekend after Halloween as well.

(Keep an eye on the Facebook page to check and see if it will be open Nov 1 & 2.)



.. So what is it?



We’ll, you’ll have to see for yourself.

A lot of people did last year. In fact, more than 2,000 people came through The Haunted Forest.



This year, there’s a whole new theme.



The trail is about a third of a mile long and is full of creepy, scary and spooky stuff.



About 60 volunteers will be there each night, many of them actors, who will be scattered through the forest to surprise you when you least expect it.

“It’s just a great atmosphere, being around all the people we have, getting scared, and it also benefits Gymagic Gymnastics, it’s a huge fundraiser for them,” said Daniel Jung, the board president for Gymagic Gymnastics. “We have a lot of new scares, we build everything ourselves so it’s a fun project, and also doing the scares out there is fun.”

Like Jung said, it’s a fundraiser for Gymagic, which is a nonprofit.

It’s $15 a person or $10 if you have a group of 10 or more. 100% of the proceeds go to the gym.



There is a concession stand with candy and hot drinks. Remember to dress warm and beware of more than just being scared, it might be muddy thanks to all the rain and snow these past few weeks, so dress appropriately.



The Haunted Forest is three miles east of Surrey on Highway 2, then 1 mile north on County Rd 23.

Address: 153rd St NE

This is all possible because of about 200 volunteers, many from Minot Air Force Base, and it’s quite a sight to see.

If you’re okay with being scared, then get over there these next couple weekends!