Jazz on the Prairie is taking place August 14th at 7:00 pm at the Bud’s Corner Gazebo located in Sleepy Hollow Park.

It’s an evening of Kansas City jazz mixed with Bismarck jazz. There will be food, drinks, and professional artistry. It’s a night of music and talent for the whole family.

There will be seating but you can bring your own lawn chairs as well.

Tickets are $12 before the event or $15 at the gate.

For more information go here.