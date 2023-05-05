MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The day so many kids, teachers, parents, and leaders have been waiting for has finally arrived.

The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot is officially open to the public, and it’s already filled with students who are learning all things science.

“I’m really excited. I like doing the bucket and then it goes up and it’s cool how it comes splashing down,” said 5-year-old, Logan Swallers.

Everyone in the area can now enjoy the one-of-a-kind museum, complete with more than 150 hands-on STEAM-based exhibits.

You can either choose to visit with a day pass, or you can purchase a membership, that gives you unlimited access.

If you have an EBT or SNAP card, admission will only cost you $1.

Leaders say field trips, birthday parties, and even adult events are already extremely popular at the center.

After more than 10 years of planning, building, and creating, educators are excited for not only the fun, but for the educational aspect, it will bring to the area as well.

“It’s amazing. They are exercising, they are getting their energy out, they are pushing, they are pulling, they are seeing how water works, and they get to draw. So, all fine gross motor skills and plus academically, pretty much in every level I would say,” said Allison Roth, a kindergarten teacher at Des Lacs Burlington elementary school.