BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Paintings and sculptures are one thing, but it’s worth noting that there’s an art to cooking too. Baking and sweet-making are surprisingly complex processes that, like works of art, need the utmost care and skill to create properly. In some sense, it’s an art of its own — and both edible and aesthetic art styles will be coming together this weekend at the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association (BAGA).

BAGA will be hosting its 21st annual Cookie Walk and Art Sale on Saturday, December 10th. During this, an enormous amount of holiday cookies, candy, and other sweet treats will be for sale alongside unique pieces from 46 BAGA member artists. While we can’t give an actual estimate, BAGA’s Executive Director Lynae Hanson estimates that somewhere between 2,000 — 6,000 sweets will be available.

Customers and attendees to the Cookie Walk will be provided with containers and plastic gloves prior to walking through the gallery to select their choice of holiday helpings. All cookies are sold by the point, while delicate cookies, candies, and other sweets are pre-packaged.

All art displayed and for sale at the event will be sold as ‘Cash and Carry’ — meaning that the art can be taken home immediately upon payment.

The Cookie Walk will take place on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. (or until all sweets are gone) at the group’s 442 East Front Avenue location in Bismarck. For more information about the event, visit the association’s website or call 701-223-5986.