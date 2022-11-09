MINOT, N.D. (KNXET) — Winter officially begins in a little over a month, so it’s important to make sure you prepare your car before it gets even colder.

“It’s never a bad idea to stay on top of your brake pads. That should be normal maintenance, especially your ABS system for icy roads and stuff you’re gonna want that working top-notch,” said Adam Goff, the owner of Dyanamic Auto Solutions LLC.

Another thing to do in the winter is to check your car’s battery.

Make sure your connections are clean and make sure your battery has enough cold-cranking amps.

“Just because it says 12 volts doesn’t mean it’s gonna have 12 volts when it’s 20 below zero outside,” said Goff.

Goff says it’s not a bad idea to check your oil and antifreeze levels, make sure you have windshield wiper fluid, and it’s a safe option to have a car tune-up.

Something that you may consider getting is an engine block heater. This is very useful for those cold winter days.

You should also make sure the tread in your tires is not worn.

Tires with low treads could put you at risk of getting into a car crash.

And while snow tires do make it easier to drive in the winter, they’re recommended, but not necessary.

Another good option is a good all-season tire.

“Each manufacturer of tires has a different spec for tread life, a certain 32nds. The biggest thing, make sure you have a decent tire for winter, that’s gonna have some siping, a soft rubber compound,” said Goff.

If you have a problem with your car’s heater, Goff says the best time to fix it is now, since the temperature is continuing to go down.

Goff says around this time of year, customers are coming in for coolant leaks, car thermostats not working, and battery issues.

You should also have a snow shovel, an ice scraper, cat litter, and a portable phone charger.