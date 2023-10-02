MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Flu vaccination events are coming to Minot thanks to Sanford Health.

According to a news release, people can get the vaccine at the Sanford Health Hwy 2 Clinic at 801 21st Avenue SE every Thursday in October from 5-8 p.m.

These seasonal vaccines are for adults and kids over six months of age. Adults should be wearing a shirt with sleeves that can be rolled up, and they should bring their insurance card, as most insurances are accepted.

Appointments are recommended, but they are not required. To make an appointment, you can visit this website or call (701) 456-6001.

The autumn season is the perfect time to get a flu shot, and the vaccine gives protection throughout the entire flu season. It’s also the best way to protect yourself and your community.

Everyone over the age of six months should get the annual flu vaccination in order to reduce the risk of getting influenza or transmitting it to others.

Women who are pregnant or become pregnant during flu season, people over the age of 50, and adults and kids with certain chronic conditions are at a higher risk of getting influenza.

You can visit this website to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.