MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University’s 39th annual Alumni Association Gala Dinner and Auction is taking place on May 5.

According to a news release, tickets are now on sale for the event.

The Gala and Auction will be at the Clarion Hotel in Minot, where the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social and silent auction. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. with the live auction afterward. This is a semi-formal fundraiser.

This event commemorates the university’s history, alumni, and students. It supports student scholarships and Alumni Association-sponsored activities.

Individual tickets for the Gala are $75 and tables of eight are still available for $600. You can call the MSU Alumni Office at (701) 858-3373 to buy tickets.

“It is exciting to announce tickets are on sale for our premier event of the year,” said the Director of Alumni Relations and Engagement, Janna McKechnie. “This is our largest fundraising event and helps us support both our amazing students and the Alumni Association.”

The fundraiser is going to feature mobile bidding sections and multiple games of chance with silent and live auctions.