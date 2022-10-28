SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a haunted house attraction in Sawyer. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with a local citizen, Kristy Borud, to talk more about the event.

The local boosters club works with For Belle’s Sake to host this non-profit event.

All of the proceeds will go to the booster club and the animal shelter.

The event has been running for ten years straight. Every year, the numbers keep going up.

Small Town Terrors haunted house will last through Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. For more information about this event, visit their Facebook page.