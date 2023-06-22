BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For the recognition of National Park and Recreation Month, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) is announcing the lineup for its July Celebration.

According to a news release, it’s a month of activities and events that are designed to inspire residents to get active and explore the parks and facilities in the community.

This schedule gives a little something to everyone, and most of the activities are free too.

July 1-31: Photo Contest — Take photos of your summer fun and submit them for the chance to win a prize package and maybe see your picture in the BPRD print publications or online.

Saturdays: BisMarket — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, get locally produced/made products. There are activities for kids, entertainment, and educational topics presented.

Fridays-Saturdays: Golfing with Youth — Kids under 17 can play for free at Pebble Creek, Riverwood, and Tom O’Leary Golf Courses with a paying adult with a 5 p.m. or later tee time.

July 3 & 5: FitLot Drop-In Classes — These classes are offered for free from 5:45-6:30 a.m. at the AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park at Jaycee Centennial Park. You can register online.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Junior Golf — Kids under 17 can play for free from 7:30-11 a.m. through August 31. You can call for tee times on Tuesdays at Riverwood and Pebble Creek and Thursdays at Tom O’Leary.

Wednesdays, July 5-26: FitLot Drop-In Classes — The Outdoor Fitness Park sponsored by AARP has free instructor-led classes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Jaycee Centennial Park. You can register online.

Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 16: Kid’s Summer Stage — Kids of all ages can enjoy a free interactive hour of music and song from 12-1 p.m. at Custer Park.

Wednesdays, until Sept. 1: Golf Advice — From 6-7 p.m. at Riverwood Golf Course, you can get expert advice from Dr. Guy Otteson.

July 6 & 11: Roller Skating — From 6:30-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex, you can roller skate and blade for $2 a person or $5 a family, rentals are $3.

July 7: Visual Arts in the Parks — Dakota West Arts Council will host artist Ali LaRock at a free art event from 12-1:30 p.m. at Lions Parks Shelter #1.

July 7 & 21: 50% off Toptracer Range — From 5-9 p.m., you can practice golf shots at Fore Seasons Center.

Saturdays, July 9-Ayg. 13: Aqua Rock Fitness Class — From 11-11:45 a.m. at Hillside Aquatic Complex, pay $5 for a high-energy, low-impact fitness class.

Mondays, July 10-Aug. 2: FitLot Method Circuit Training Series — Free classes from 5:45-6 a.m. at Jaycee Centennial Park. You can register online.

July 12: Pickleball Social — Play the game from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elk Ridge Park. You can register online.

July 12: McDowell Dam Fun Day — From 1-9 p.m., enjoy free paddleboats, paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and rowboats to use at McDowell Dam Recreation Area.

July 13: Roller Skate Rink Night — From 6-8 p.m. at Captial Ice Complex, roller skate for free. Rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis.

July 13-22: Sleepy Hollow Summer Theater — Willy Wonka Jr. is the first show to be performed.

Fridays, July 14-28: Junior Team Tennis Challenge — Kids 5-12 will play in a low-level competition at Sertoma Park Tennis Complex. It’s $7 a person and $3.50 for a second, you can register online.

July 14: Movie in the Park — At sunset, watch “Lilo and Stitch” at McDowell Dam Recreation Area.

July 15: Dakota Zoo Raptor Rehabilitation — Learn more about the program at a free presentation at General Sibley Park.

July 18 & 25: Girls Only Golf — BRPD and DJGA offer free golf instruction for girls 5-17 at Riverwood. No registration is needed.

July 19: Family Day Riverwalk —From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy free entertainment, food, and kids’ activities at Sertoma Park.

July 20: Rock the Deck — Incoming sixth-eighth graders can go to Hillside Aquatic Complex from 4:30-8 p.m. for an open swim, music, prizes, and a treat. Regular admission rates apply.

July 23: Indoor Ice Skating — From 6-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex, enjoy free ice time.

July 24: Story Time and More — Hear a story and create art at 10:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Community Orchard. You can also go at 6:30 p.m. on July 25.

July 25: Fitness Facility Admissions — Free admission day at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can even join a group fitness class for free.

July 25: Community Pool Party — Join the pool party at Elks Aquatic Center from 4:30-8 p.m. Regular admission rates apply.

July 27-28: Tennis in the Parks — Watch for updates on BPRD social media for free tennis gear and prizes for the family.

July 27: Swimming at Outdoor Pools — Swim for free during pool hours at Hillside Aquatic Complex and Elks Aquatic Center.

July 27: Summer Songs Concert Series — The Good Boys will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the amphitheater at General Sibley Park and Campground.

July 28: Fitness Facility Admission — Check out the fitness facility or try a class between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. at BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

July 29: Tent Camping — Camp in a tent for free at General Sibley Park and Campground. Reservations are not needed, just register at the office when you get there.

July 31: Tennis Balls for Your Pup — While supplies last, get free tennis balls for your dog at Century Bark Park.