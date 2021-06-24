‘Getting outside and feeling that fresh air is so important’: Dickinson seniors enjoy 3rd annual Slip N Slide event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Residents at one long-term care facility are kicking off summer the right way.

Country House in Dickinson put on its third annual Slip N Slide event.

Staff there set up the fun right on the front lawn for residents, staff and families to all come out and enjoy the day outside.

Executive Director Tessa Johnson says it’s a fun way to get everyone together to join a warm summer day.

While many are hesitant at first, by the end of the day, they’re all for it.

“Their mental health is so important to us and getting outside and feeling that fresh air and just laughing is so important for them. It keeps their spirit alive and it just keeps them happy. Who doesn’t want to watch people go down a slip n slide? It makes anybody laugh,” explained Johnson.

Up to 20 residents decided to take their chances and went for it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News