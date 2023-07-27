MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, a massive construction project is happening just south of Minot.

Workers are building what will be a water treatment plant that will bring clean water to around 81,000 people as part of the Northwest Area Water Supply.

But as you may recall, the NAWS project is finally moving after more than 50 years of planning.

Just off Highway 83 near Max, a massive concrete structure is taking shape.

“If I had to guess, I’d say there’s about 10 or 15,000 yards of concrete that have already been poured,” North Dakota Water Resources NAWS Section Head Tim Freiji said.

Freiji is talking about phase one of the $400 million NAWS project. It’s a plan to bring water from the Missouri River to homes in Minot and northwest North Dakota.

“We’ll actually be treating the Missouri water in Max. Then we’ll be shipping it into Minot so it gets treated again before it’s distributed through the system,” Jason Zimmerman said. Zimmerman serves on the North Dakota Water Commission.

The NAWS water project is certainly not new. State leaders have been talking about and planning it since 1971. 50 years later, it’s still not ready. You may be wondering, what’s taking so long? One word. Lawsuit. State leaders have been tied up in court for close to 20 years.

“In the early 1980s, there was a lot of debate about whether it’s a good idea to take water from one basin and put it in another. So, you could introduce nonnative species and you could have pretty catastrophic impacts to ecosystems,” Freiji said.

Biota is considered animal or plant life. Manitoba withdrew its lawsuit. The other lawsuit from Missouri was dismissed in court. That’s allowing work to now continue.

“It’s safe to say we’re seeing a glimmer at the end of the tunnel. The 17 years of litigation really set us back. Obviously, not only from a timing perspective, but it has exponentially increased the cost of the project,” Zimmerman said.

More expensive, but Zimmerman says it’ll hopefully be more reliable as well, switching from relying on Minot’s Sundre aquifers. He says it’ll also bring cleaner water to nearly 80,000 people.

“It means they’re not going to have to replace water heaters every three to five years. They’re not going to have to put in water purifying systems or softening systems,” Zimmerman said.

Freiji says the treatment plant will eventually treat more than 24 million gallons of water a day, but he says the volume of water being taken off the Missouri is a drop in the bucket.

“The total volume of water we’ll take off the lake is less than can evaporate off it in one day,” Freiji said.

Freiji says the latest agreement for the project was signed this week.

The project has a final completion date of June of next year.