Gideon’s Brewery Could be Coming to Downtown Bismarck

Gideon’s Brewery might be heading to downtown Bismarck.

The Brewery — currently located in the outskirts of Lincoln — is asking the Bismarck City Commission to approve a request for a Microbrewery License.

Which would allow them to brew and sell beer at the same place and the location may be a familiar to beer lovers — they’d like to set up shop at the old Laughing Sun space downtown on 5th street.

If they get approval, they would eventually shut down the current location.

The owner tells us if approved — it’s a great opportunity to be in downtown Bismarck due to the foot traffic and the potential growth in the area.

