Gift Cards to Benefit Mandan Businesses

Local News

The Mandan Progress Organization wants to see economic improvement.

In order to do that, it’s working with community businesses to host a gift card blitz.

People can purchase $30 gift cards or certificates to their favorite businesses for just $20 all online.

The city of Mandan has also pitched in through the growth fund and will contribute $5 per card that is purchased, that way businesses receive $25 instead of $20.

This sale is to not only help businesses but the community as a whole.

“Just a really great opportunity for the entire community to participate in one activity simultaneously without having to be together in person. And so what this is going to do ideal is to get people excited and interested in a collaborative purchase,” shared Dot Frank, the executive director of the Mandan Progress organization.

They will be hosting four gift card blitz’s over a two week period asking for people to limit to purchasing five cards at a time.

For more information, head over to their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/mandanprogressorganization/posts/?ref=page_internal

