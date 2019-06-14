Gigantic flag raised at Mandan business

One Mandan business really got into the patriotic spirit of Flag Day today.

Schwan Buick GMC hosted a giant flag-raising event in their parking lot.

The Mandan 4th Degree Knights of Columbus raised the massive flag…which weighs 85 pounds and measures in at 15-by-30 feet up an 80-foot pole



The North Dakota Flag Pole Guy showed his spirit for Flag Day.

“That spirit has been alive for a long time and when you realize it’s part of your heritage that participated in it, it makes being a flag pole guy all that much better,” said Jim the ND Flag Pole Guy.

The flag will be visible year-round on the Mandan strip.