Girl Scout cookie season launches Friday

Your sweet tooth is in luck! The Girl Scout cookie season officially launches Friday, and with a new cookie.
You’ll be able to find Girl Scout cookies across the state in various locations beginning Feb. 21, like malls, schools and grocery stores.
Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastic and, their newest, Lemon-Ups, which are baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases featured on the new cookie.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship while learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision making. Stacey Andernacht, the communications manager for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, said each purchase stays local to power experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
To find locations in your area where you can buy Girl Scout cookies, CLICK HERE and type your zip code.