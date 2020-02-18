Girl Scout cookie season launches Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your sweet tooth is in luck! The Girl Scout cookie season officially launches Friday, and with a new cookie.

You’ll be able to find Girl Scout cookies across the state in various locations beginning Feb. 21, like malls, schools and grocery stores.

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastic and, their newest, Lemon-Ups, which are baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases featured on the new cookie.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship while learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision making. Stacey Andernacht, the communications manager for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, said each purchase stays local to power experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

To find locations in your area where you can buy Girl Scout cookies, CLICK HERE and type your zip code.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"

Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentenced"

Armstrong Running

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armstrong Running"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge