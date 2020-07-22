Girl Scouts get 24 new badges for 2020

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have been helping girls become leaders. This year, there are 24 new badges they say will help promote potential new careers.

The new badges will connect them to STEM fields specifically computer science, nature and environmental science, engineering, design, health and agriculture. Girls learn about designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles and learn how local, state and federal government function.

We spoke with our region’s Communications Manager at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons who says these new badges can help the girls address the pressing issues of our time.

“It’s just a really great place for them to funnel their energy right now and help them understand that when things are confusing or different there’s a way to channel that to do good,” said Stacey Andernacht, Communications Manager at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

