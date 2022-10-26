BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Puberty, menstruation, acne, and shaving — if you’re raising a pre-teen or teenage girl, chances are you’ve broached these topics, or need to start the conversation.

If you struggle to do this on your own, or simply want to further educate your child, you can let the experts do most of the talking at an upcoming “Girl Talk” session at Essentia Health in Bismarck.

The workshop is for girls ages nine to 13 and an adult female such as a mother or aunt and addresses virtually everything related to puberty.

There are several booths where girls can learn about acne, hygiene, and breast development.

There’s a fitness and nutrition booth to learn how to feel better during menstruation, and a booth on shaving, including a demonstration on how to shave safely.

To begin, nurses explain the anatomy and physiology of the female reproductive system in a way they can better understand.

“I think it’s important for all of us girls to know our body parts and our functions and understand why we even get a menstrual cycle, and what is the purpose of this,” stated Marie Jensen, RN Essentia Health. “We’re going to be focusing on some of the complications that can maybe occur with a menstrual cycle, whether mood changes or heavy bleeding and reasons you may want to see a gynecologist, and what to expect when you see a gynecologist.”

Essentia Health staff hope this workshop gets the conversation started, and encourages families to continue the conversation at home.

Each young lady will also receive a pouch with menstrual supplies.

There is limited space, and you can visit the Essentia Health website to register for this weekend’s workshop.