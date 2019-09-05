Girlfriend of murder defendant facing charges

Live Now
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The girlfriend of a man charged with murder in Williston has some legal troubles of her own.

KEYZ reports 35-year-old Jennella Roberson is accused of lying to police about her boyfriend, Reginald Toussaint. He’s charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Cedar Pineda at the Days Inn last week.

Investigators say Roberson told them she had not seen or talked to Toussaint in about a week, then later said she had been at the hotel but left before Pineda was killed.

Roberson was ordered held on a $10,000 bond Wednesday.

