Girls in Boy Scouts Celebrate 1st Anniversary

Boy Scouts of America has over 2-million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 in the U.S., but did you know some girls actually make up a portion of that 2-million

When you think about Boy Scouts one word stands out, boy, but Troop 5401 is a little different. It’s all girls.

“We began a year ago because BSA was allowing girl troops in. Our girls have been a part of scouting forever because we have boys in the program. Because of the boys, we’ve been growing with it, but eventually, they wanted to be in their own troops,” Community Chair, Becky Sherlock, says.

February first, national history was made. Boy Scouts of America altered their name to Scouts BSA to reflect the acceptance of girls. A year later, Troop 5401 is celebrating its one year anniversary, but there’s another thing worth celebrating.

“Tomohawk District which includes Minot is 10 different counties, and Troop 5401 which is our troop and is the only female troop in those 10 counties.” Scout Master, Lacy Britt, says.

Those counties span out to Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana, all falling under the Northern Lights Council. Britt says it wasn’t hard to get girls onboard.

“Originally we started off with 5 girls. Which was just enough to get the troop started, and within a month we had already grown to about 10 or 11 and now we are at 16 that are constantly coming to the meetings every week,” he says.

Making them not only the first girls group, but the largest girls group in their council, and one young scout says joining the male-dominated organization has taught her a lot.

“Personally I’ve grown from this. I’ve become better at expanding my point of view to different types of people who see things different ways and it’s cool for us all to join together and learn things from different people as well and kind of understand what they’re saying too.” 5401 Scout, Mikayla Britt, says.

Troop 5401 says girls aren’t limited in any of their activities. If the guys can do it they can too.

For more information on how to join visit Troop 5401 Facebook Page:Click HERE