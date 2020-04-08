Girls Scouts create a zombie-themed virtual patch program

Coronavirus
Girl Scouts in North Dakota are learning how to be prepared, not scared, when it comes to natural disasters and disease — and even earning badges in the process.

Troop meetings and badge workshops have been canceled due to the shutdown. So, scout programs have had to get creative on how they move forward.

Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts created a 12-part video series based on a zombie-themed virtual program by the Girl Scout Council of Western Washington.

That means North Dakota Girl Scouts can still earn patches, even while they’re hanging out at home.

“It helps the girls feel prepared about any kind of disaster — from a tornado to an earthquake, from a fire to a disease,” said Danielle Monzelowsky, Member Development Specialist for Dakota Horizons.

Girl Scout or not, she tells us there are many girls sitting at home looking for something to do these days and they’re welcome to join the virtual classes, too.

For more information on the series, go here.

Interested in joining Girl Scouts? Go here.

