MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Give the gift of play, exploration, and discovery this holiday season with an annual membership to North Dakota’s world-class Magic City Discovery Center.

According to a news release, gifting STEAM education provides hands-on learning experiences for the entire year.

STEAM is education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The Magic City Discovery Center is excited to announce the release of their annual memberships to go on sale on Monday, December 5.

Annual memberships will be available to purchase on their website. There are four membership options available including Family, Family Plus, Grandparent, and Military.

By buying a membership prior to opening, you will always be regarded as a Magic City Discovery Center Charter Member. The charter membership will be valid from the opening date in early 2023 for one full year.

“What an amazing value for less than $15 a month to provide fun and learning for the entire family,” said Executive Director for the Magic City Discovery Center Wendy Keller.

Gift cards will be going on sale and may be used for purchases for daily admission, memberships, birthday parties, educational programming, and merchandise.