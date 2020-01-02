Give Back Box: Help others and declutter your life

Now you can knock out your holiday clutter and give to charity organizations at the same time.

Retailers such as Overstock, Amazon, Loft, REI, Levi’s, Asics, Ann Taylor, Uncommongoods, Nordstrom and many more are teaming up with local charities to use your empty holiday shipping boxes to get rid of clutter.

The concept is the Give Back Box.

In three simple steps you can give back and declutter:

1: Make sure your box is empty of its original contents and then print the prepaid shipping label here.

2: Pack your box full of clothing and household goods you no longer need.

3: Send your box by attaching the pre-paid shipping label provided to the box and drop off the box either at the FedEx post office or at any UPS drop off location (based on the label ).

You can also arrange for USPS to have the box picked up from your home. Simply request a pick up when you download the shipping label and leave the box outside for USPS to pick up.

There isn’t a weight limit but, it is important to avoid shipping things such as liquids, electronics, fragile items or ammunition.

It is also a ‘green’ solution. By reusing your online shipping boxes, or any other cardboard box you may have, to donate your unwanted household items: such as gently used clothing, shoes, etc., you get to make a major difference in the life of another person.

