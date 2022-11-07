BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.

So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.”

Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our communities.

Other florists in our area are participating in this as well. You just have to call them ahead of time to confirm.



At Roberts Floral, if you donate two cans of food for the hungry, they will give you a dozen roses for only $10.

Amy Pierce, the Floral Designer & Manager at Roberts Floral says, “Everybody’s kind of working really hard together, because they know it’s so important before winter. We want to help get all our local charities to get their pantries full.”

Conceived in 1998, Caring Rose Week was created by Harry Whelden, General Manager of North American Wholesale Florist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

And ever since, nearly 350 florists in the Upper Midwest have participated in this.