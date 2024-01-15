BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteering at the Dream Center occurs every day, even on holidays — and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15th was no exception. Today, volunteers from the McCabe United Methodist Church chose to spend their day off giving back.

“We’re really excited to show God’s love and to share love with the people in our community,” United Methodist Church representatives Karl Kroger, Carrie Gilkerson and Lou Witmer say —

“not just from our building, but to get out in our community and help others, and to model it for the children. They’re here, and very excited to help, so let them see that. It’s also an honor today to walk in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., and to help make a difference in caring for our neighbors.”

The group of around 50 volunteers (including children) came to the center to give back to their community. They say this was the perfect choice to help out those in need around them — and the Dream Center itself, likewise, states that relies on groups like this very one to help with the upkeep and running of the facility.

“Frankly,” explain the representatives, “we were looking for a place that could use somebody from all ages to help out. Somebody that would be willing to let little kids help and adults and those of all different abilities help. The Dream Center was super excited to have us.”

“It means the world,” Sack Lunch Coordinator Connie Hoffman states. “There’s so much to do, and we need all the volunteers we can get. “

The volunteers are actually the heart of the Dream Center,” says its Administrative Director Doreen Quist. “We seriously would not exist without volunteers. We cannot do what we do without them. It’s the heart of who we are, and we’re like a family.

Next time your workplace or group is looking for ways to give back, consider contacting the Dream Center. Martin Luther King Jr. once said that ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is “what are you doing for others?”‘ — and helping out your local community is a perfect way to find the answer.

For more information on how to volunteer at the Dream Center, visit their website here.