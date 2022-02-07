A lot of the products we own – from a smartphone to a tractor, require a specialist to repair and you don’t have the freedom to choose how or where to repair that item you have purchased.

It raises prices for consumers, and independent repair shops cannot compete for your business.

An executive order issued last year on competitiveness by the Biden administration supported the right to repair, and voluntary actions followed.

Following the order’s support for the right to repair, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously announced that it would ramp up enforcement against illegal repair restrictions. Since then, large firms have voluntarily announced changes to their policies to make it easier for consumers to repair their own electronics.

Now, Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana wants legislative action to address the situation.

His Agriculture Right to Repair Bill will guarantee farmers the right to repair their own equipment and end current restrictions on the repair market.

North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne supports the bill because it will draw a lot of attention to a major challenge North Dakota producers face today.



By giving them the right to repair, it gives them an efficiency factor that Watne says they NEED to have access to.

“If we are running one of their pieces of equipment that takes specialty tools, specialty software, and codes, if we break down when we are in our busy season, we are totally reliant on that one company to get to our farm timely and do that repair for us. If we can get access to this stuff we can do the work for ourselves, or there may be someone else available that can do it much more timely. It’s really hard to be shut down with a combine during planting season, and missing a day or two,” explained Watne.

To see Senator Jon Tester’s Agriculture Right to Repair Bill, go here.