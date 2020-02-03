Giving Hearts Day in Minot

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Fourteen nonprofit organizations in Minot are asking you to join in for 24 hours of online giving for Giving Hearts Day, on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This year, upcoming events are available to partake in and show your support for Giving Hearts Day. There is a chili cook-off, blood drive and a finale at Oak Park Theater.

The chili cook-off will be held by Domestic Violence Crisis Center and PATH ND at the PATH ND office, located at 1425 21st Ave NW, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s a free-will donation.

Giving Hearts Day

Later that day, at 5 p.m. at Oak Park Theater there will be a blood drive. Then at 7 p.m., there will be a Family Feud Gameshow between nonprofits and stories of the work they do.

The 14 organizations partnering together this year are Camp Bentley, Camp of the Cross, CRU, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Dakota Hope Clinic, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity, Minot Area Men’s Winter Refuge, Minot Youth for Christ, North Dakota State Fair Foundation, Our Redeemer’s Christian School, PATH, Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and Salvation Army.

CLICK HERE for the link to the Giving Hearts Day homepage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20"

Bite Squad Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bite Squad Busy"

Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits"

Kenmare basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare basketball"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge