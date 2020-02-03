Giving Hearts Day in Minot

Fourteen nonprofit organizations in Minot are asking you to join in for 24 hours of online giving for Giving Hearts Day, on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This year, upcoming events are available to partake in and show your support for Giving Hearts Day. There is a chili cook-off, blood drive and a finale at Oak Park Theater.

The chili cook-off will be held by Domestic Violence Crisis Center and PATH ND at the PATH ND office, located at 1425 21st Ave NW, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s a free-will donation.

Giving Hearts Day

Later that day, at 5 p.m. at Oak Park Theater there will be a blood drive. Then at 7 p.m., there will be a Family Feud Gameshow between nonprofits and stories of the work they do.

The 14 organizations partnering together this year are Camp Bentley, Camp of the Cross, CRU, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Dakota Hope Clinic, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity, Minot Area Men’s Winter Refuge, Minot Youth for Christ, North Dakota State Fair Foundation, Our Redeemer’s Christian School, PATH, Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and Salvation Army.

CLICK HERE for the link to the Giving Hearts Day homepage.