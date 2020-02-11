Live Now
Giving Hearts Day: Souris Valley Animal Shelter hoping to raise $30K

Giving Hearts Day is coming up this Feb. 13, and the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot is hoping to raise $30,000 this year.

That money will go toward covering the cost of running the shelter for one month. It will also cover annual expenses like veterinary bills, food and microchipping.

It would also go toward emergency housing for pets belonging to women who flee their homes after domestic abuse or other circumstances. The animal shelter houses them for free until the woman is back on her feet. The program is around $8,000 per year.

“I think with us partnering with the YWCA, it really opened the door for people to see that when you combine your talents and resources, you can make a lot of change,” said Shelbi Waters, Executive Director, Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

“And it’s important to also focus on other non-profits in the community because if we work together, we can create a better chance for Minot.”

