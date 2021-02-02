Giving Hearts Day: Ways to help out local organizations on Feb. 11

With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, you’re probably thinking of ways to show your loved ones you care — but a few days before that, you can show some local charities a little love as well.

Giving Hearts Day is Feb. 11. For 24 hours, you can support organizations, online or with a check.

This is the fourth year the Men’s Winter Refuge is participating.

The executive director says because of events like Giving Hearts Day, they’ve been able to expand the services they offer, including giving people bus rides to local food pantries, free clothing to those in need and covering transportation costs.

Last year, the shelter received just over $14,000.

“The community of Minot is just incredibly generous and this year we set our goal at $15,000. If we’re able to reach our $15,000 goal, those funds will impact our shelter through basically through the summer and the fall,” said Mike Zimmer.

In 2020, Giving Hearts Day raised more than $19 million for charities in North Dakota and Minnesota.

