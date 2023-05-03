MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the World Health Organization, about two-thirds of women receiving mental health services have experienced domestic violence. What people may not know is that domestic violence can also include emotional and psychological abuse.

Any type of abuse can have an impact on mental health — and that’s why the Domestic Violence Crisis Center offers free mental health support for those who need it when they intake domestic and sexual violence survivors.

“We have a couple of therapists who will meet and practice either cognitive behavioral therapy or EMDR — different modalities to help people work through the trauma that they’ve experienced,” said the Assistant Director of the center, Tara Bjornson. “And some of the things, some of the results that we’re seeing are really great in that people are having less reactions to triggers that have happened in their past. They’re able to move forward in their lives, and not just re-live that trauma over and over again.”

The mental health program at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center is free because of grants and private donors.