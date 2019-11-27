Giving Thanks During Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Thanksgiving is a time to eat and fill your stomach with those foods you’ve craved all year long, but what are you actually thankful for.

Between traveling in a snow storm to visit family — to preparing those feastful holiday meals — we tend to forget the true meaning of Thanksgiving which is to actually give thanks.

Today we went around Minot and asked a couple people. What are you thankful for on Thanksgiving day?

“I’m thankful for my family, I’m thankful for work, I’m thankful for everything else that comes with that. I’m also thankful that I get to fly back home this Thanksgiving and I get to spend time with my family.” says one local resident.

“Being with my family, reuniting, having time off. Thanking God for all the blessings he’s given me to see a better future and to straight shoot for the top and don’t stop.” says Jerome Toles, local resident as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

Sherry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherry"

Bungee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bungee"

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge