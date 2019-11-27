Giving Thanks During Thanksgiving

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Thanksgiving is a time to eat and fill your stomach with those foods you’ve craved all year long, but what are you actually thankful for.

Between traveling in a snow storm to visit family — to preparing those feastful holiday meals — we tend to forget the true meaning of Thanksgiving which is to actually give thanks.



Today we went around Minot and asked a couple people. What are you thankful for on Thanksgiving day?

“I’m thankful for my family, I’m thankful for work, I’m thankful for everything else that comes with that. I’m also thankful that I get to fly back home this Thanksgiving and I get to spend time with my family.” says one local resident.

“Being with my family, reuniting, having time off. Thanking God for all the blessings he’s given me to see a better future and to straight shoot for the top and don’t stop.” says Jerome Toles, local resident as well.