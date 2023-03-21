SURREY, N.D. (KXNET) — Ernest Hemingway once said, “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

Students reached out to family members for donations. Devil’s Fire Pizza and Brew also donated $10,000 to ensure every student receives books.

According to Cross River Therapy, regular reading has been shown to lower stress levels by as much as 68% among kids. Simply put, books can help a child beyond the classroom.

“Reading’s important because you use it your whole life,” said Surrey School Librarian, Rebecca Severson. “No matter what you do. I mean, it doesn’t matter where we go or what we do, we need to know how to read and it starts at that very young age. And it’s important to start reading at that young age.”

All of the students were able to take home at least six books each.