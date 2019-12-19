Giving Tree to Help Animals in Need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — A local business is looking to give back to some furry friends at local animal shelters this season.

KT Animal Supply in Bismarck has created a giving tree making sure those animals that are less fortunate receive proper care.

All you do is pick a tag off the tree for the product you want to purchase.

The prices range from a 69 cents cat toy to a $20 bag of food.

The tags are in the shape of a cat or dog, based on what animal the item is made for.

All the products will be donated to shelters and organizations of your choice.

“You know, it’s Christmas. So it’s the time of giving. It’s a good thing to help out the shelters. They always need supplies. They always need help,” said Jessica Stephens, a KT Animal Supply sales associate.

Some of the organizations benefiting from this giving tree are Kitty City, Central Dakota and Furry Friends.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge