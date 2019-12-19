Giving Tree to Help Animals in Need

BISMARCK — A local business is looking to give back to some furry friends at local animal shelters this season.

KT Animal Supply in Bismarck has created a giving tree making sure those animals that are less fortunate receive proper care.

All you do is pick a tag off the tree for the product you want to purchase.

The prices range from a 69 cents cat toy to a $20 bag of food.

The tags are in the shape of a cat or dog, based on what animal the item is made for.

All the products will be donated to shelters and organizations of your choice.

“You know, it’s Christmas. So it’s the time of giving. It’s a good thing to help out the shelters. They always need supplies. They always need help,” said Jessica Stephens, a KT Animal Supply sales associate.

Some of the organizations benefiting from this giving tree are Kitty City, Central Dakota and Furry Friends.