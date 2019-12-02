Giving Tuesday is tomorrow

$400 million is how much Giving Tuesday has raised for non-profits across the country since 2012.

After a long weekend of shopping, many organizations are hoping you’ll take the time to give to them tomorrow.

YWCA, Domestic Violence Crisis Center and United Way are just a few of them.

A spokesperson from Souris Valley United Way said the donation stays local and any amount will help.

“Without support of people donating their money and donating their time, many of them wouldn’t be able to exist,” said Jalisa Tinnes, Outreach specialist.

“So, organizations like the United Way, that’s what we specialize in, is supporting our partner programs and just supporting local non-profits and these programs because we think that everybody deserves a chance and we want them to be able to do what they do best.”

If you would like to participate in Giving Tuesday, click here.

