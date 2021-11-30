GivingTuesday join the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in fighting homelessness

Fight Homelessness on #GivingTuesday
Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is asking the community to give back on this Giving Tuesday.
They run western North Dakota’s only emergency homeless shelter. The new permanent shelter will be on North 12th St and will provide a space for families to receive help. They are asking for donations toward the construction, and all donations will be matched by Bremer Trust.
Donations can be made online at msaunitedway.org and clicking on the blue “Giving Tuesday” button in the top right corner, calling the office at 701-255-3601, or stopping by at 515 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND