Glasser Images ordered to preserve websites; owes $25K in rent

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered Glasser Images to preserve its websites as the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office investigates the abrupt closure of the Bismarck photography studio last month.

The business also is facing a possible eviction from its downtown location for owing $25,000 in rent and late fees.

Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Owner Jack Glasser has said the studio could not remain financially viable, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic. The photo studio announced it would be unable to refund clients when it closed.

The attorney general’s office is investigating to determine if fraud occurred.

