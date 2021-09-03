GleaND, a network that collects and donates unused produce, expands to Bismarck

A network that helps collect unused produce and donates it to families and communities has now been launched in Bismarck.

GleaND is a volunteer-powered network allowing produce not to go to waste.

“The program actually started in Fargo by a collection of folks over there who wanted to address food security and also food waste,” said Local Foods Coordinator Claire Lowstuter.

As of Friday, that program has now expanded to Bismarck.

Curt Kraft saw the announcement of the program on Facebook and decided to participate.

“I just thought it would be a really good program because a lot of times, I don’t use all my produce,” said Kraft.

Kraft himself and volunteers picked apples from the tree in his backyard. The tree was planted in his yard seven years ago.

“I have a product that people can use, and they just can’t use it and somebody can. I think that’s a good thing when you can help somebody else out,” said Kraft.

Thirty-three gallons of apples came from Kraft’s tree and will be donated locally.

“They will be probably distributed to one of the smaller schools here in town. The ones that have a couple of blemishes, we are taking to the senior center,” Lowstuter said.

Volunteers are trying to spread the word to get more volunteers and community involvement.

“We can probably do two to more this fall and it just depends on how much interest there is,” Lowstuter said.

Right now, Kraft is the only person donating produce, and they need more help.

