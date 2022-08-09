(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County.

Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention.

The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care.

The award in North Dakota is presented by the Sand County Foundation. It is funded in part by the national American Farmland Trust and several state sponsors.

“Ranchers and farmers take their jobs as stewards of the land and the livestock seriously. It is not only how we make our living, but how we can ensure a legacy for future generations. Spring Valley Cattle is a testament to that, and we congratulate them on this prestigious honor,” said North Dakota Stockmen’s Association President Jeff Schafer.

As owner of Spring Valley Cattle, Lance Gartner extends his calving season late into May and grazes most of the winter. He has created a low-input ranch that is economically and environmentally resilient with a diverse, no-till cropping system, and reduced labor, fuel and other input costs required to raise beef cattle.

