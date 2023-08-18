GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KXNET) — Glen Ullin School District has its own magic school bus. Miss Frizzle isn’t the driver though. It’s John Lawson.

“I started test driving it and using it shortly after it arrived probably about a week, week in a half,” said Lawson, the transportation director.

And the wheels on this bus are going round and round — all due to electricity.

“We take this off and the bus plugs in right there,” said Lawson. “It is conveniently behind a piece of metal. So, it doesn’t get debris in there. Doesn’t get snow and it won’t get ice.”

Lawson says the battery life on the bus is 125 miles. Depending on how low the battery is the bus can take up to six hours to charge.

“When it gets done charging, these lights on the top of the bus show the percentage of battery. So, as it’s charging those will blink, then when it’s done blinking, it’s done charging and it’s at full capacity,” said Lawson.

According to Lawson, the bus will help the school save hundreds of dollars.

“Well, as your regular school bus drives with the diesel engine, we were spending anywhere from $400 to $600 a month on fuel. Where opposed to this, we won’t be spending as much,” said Lawson.

Since the bus is run on electricity, it’s much quieter than the regular buses. So, when it’s only going 20 miles an hour, it plays a tune to let drivers know it’s near the area.

The district will see how the bus runs this school year before deciding on getting more.