Glenburn Fire Department loses station to early morning fire

The Glenburn Fire station was engulfed in flames earlier today.

Fire Chief Mike Overton tells us he responded to the call around five o’clock this morning and the fight to put it outlasted several hours.

We are unable to show you the aftermath of the incident tonight as the chief requested we wait for him to accompany KX News on the scene Monday morning.

But, here’s what we know, Chief Overton says they lost seven vehicles along with a multitude of other items like the equipment they use for emergencies.

He suspects the furnace room was what ignited the fire to the building, but it’s too early to tell.

“There’s still a lot of investigation to do and stuff like that and then there is going to be a whole lot of cleanup and we’ll see where we go from there,” Mike Overton said.

Overton says they plan to start replacing the trucks in the next couple weeks.

KX News asked how much the damages will cost the station, Overton says it’ll be expensive, and too much to estimate right now.

