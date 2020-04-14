Glenburn High School Music Class Adapting to Virtual Learning

With the spread of COVID-19, schools across the country, and even here in North Dakota, have closed.

Glenburn High School, like all other schools across the state, sent students home to begin online learning to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“When I first heard that school was canceled for right now, I was kind of sad, because in band we have a lot of projects that we’re working on,” student Lila Farden said.

Adjusting to online learning hasn’t been easy for most, even with simple studies like reading and math, and trying to learn a creative art like music only made it more difficult.

“I thought I was going to mess up a lot. It was easy to align with it, but my house is really noisy, so there’s a lot of outside noise that I had to stop recording for and do a better one,” student Jason Weyer said.

Each student of the concert band agreed that learning in class was easier than learning virtually,

“In-person, please,” music teacher John Spitzer said

“In-person,” one student said.

“Definitely in-person,” another student added in.

But they’ve managed to find the benefits in it all.

“It’s helped me improve entirely as a player and learn more about the pieces,” student Jackie Harrison said.

Spitzer said he sends music pieces home and each student has had to learn and record everything individually. They’ve even gone the extra mile creating a virtual concert on Facebook. He says learning music virtually is possible and has helped each student become more confident and an overall better musician.

“Now all by themselves they have to produce their part, so, it’s definitely good for self-confidence,” Spitzer said.